FAA to Staff 72 Airport Control Towers at Night

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration says it will keep open 72 airport towers and other air traffic control facilities that were slated to close overnight as the result of automatic spending cuts imposed by Congress.

The agency made the announcement Wednesday following a conference call with airlines and groups representing business and private pilots.

The FAA had announced earlier this year that it would eliminate midnight shifts of air traffic controllers at 69 airport towers and two regional approach control facilities in order to save money.

The list included some at major airports like Chicago's Midway International and General Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee.

The elimination of midnight shifts at some airports was in addition to widespread controller furloughs last month. FAA ended the furloughs after Congress provided the agency more money.