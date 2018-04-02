Fabbri gets tiebreaker in 3rd as Blues beat Oilers, McDavid

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Robby Fabbri scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period to help the St. Louis Blues beat Edmonton 3-1 Thursday night, spoiling Oilers rookie Connor McDavid's NHL debut.

Vladimir Tarasenko had the tying goal for the Blues near the midpoint of the second period, and Troy Brouwer added an empty-netter with 18 seconds remaining in the third. Brian Elliott finished with 23 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in the first period for Edmonton and Cam Talbot had 28 saves.

McDavid, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, took 22 shifts, played 18:07 and was on the ice for Brouwer's goal. He had two shots on goal, and struggled on faceoffs — winning only three of 13.