Facebook Live shooting video raises concern about social media responsibility

6 days 10 hours 32 minutes ago Tuesday, April 03 2018 Apr 3, 2018 Tuesday, April 03, 2018 2:42:00 PM CDT April 03, 2018 in Continuous News
By: Dallas Parker, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Local members of the Columbia community are concerned that the trend of sharing graphic videos is becoming too normal. The concerns stem from video of a Houston man, Devyn Holmes, who was shot in the head on Facebook Live. Since the shooting on Sunday, the video footage has since gone viral on Twitter and Facebook.

According to KPRC in Houston, Holmes is on life support.

Dommini Guein, who thinks these videos are becoming all too normal, said people are becoming numb to serious issues because of social media.

"Us being desensitized is like a trend now. I use 'trend' because it's so common. I feel like there's a lot of videos, myself included, that you just don't want to watch. Don't want to acknowledge, and I feel like it's because there's so many of them," Guein said. "So many events, so many shootings or killings in various forms that it's almost to the point that we feel like we're used to it."

There have been several shootings and even murders captured on Facebook Live in the past. 

Earlier this year, 55-year-old Prentis Robinson was murdered during his Facebook Live stream on his way home. Philando Castille’s girlfriend captured his death on a live stream as well.

In some situations, the outrage isn’t stemming from the video being posted, but the number of times it is shared. A local social media company, Caledon Virtual, said people need to be more aware of the things they are sharing.

Digital strategist Abbey Donahue said social media responsibility is becoming increasingly important. 

“We as users have a responsibility to make sure that we're looking out for each other. That we're monitoring what we post and what other people post," Donahue said. "As well as Facebook, Instagram, those big platforms monitoring what's going out on their platform."

Currently Facebook doesn't restrict graphic or violent content unless it's shared for "sadistic pleasure" or celebrates or glorifies the violence. 

Here's what we found on Facebook's community standards page:


Violence and Graphic Content

Facebook has long been a place where people share their experiences and raise awareness about important issues. Sometimes, those experiences and issues involve violence and graphic images that are of public interest or concern, such as human rights abuses or acts of terrorism. In many instances, when people share this type of content, they are condemning it or raising awareness about it. We remove graphic images when they are shared for sadistic pleasure or to celebrate or glorify violence. We also remove extremely graphic videos, such as those depicting a beheading. 

When people share anything on Facebook, we expect that they will share it responsibly, including carefully choosing who will see that content. We also ask that people warn their audience about what they are about to see if it includes graphic violence. With that said, there is also certain extreme graphic content that we recognize may be disturbing and we add a warning screen to it so that people are aware before they see it.

Unlike Facebook, Microsoft is implementing tougher restrictions for its users.

Last week Fortune Magazine reported Microsoft will soon begin prohibiting all users from using its services like Skype and XBOX Live to “publicly display or share inappropriate content or material” including offensive comments and nudity.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
COLUMBIA - The House Special Investigative Committee met for another closed-door meeting Monday afternoon. Committee member Gina Mitten, D-St.... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 5:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has pleaded... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 4:02:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
FAYETTE - A Central Methodist University employee says some college students lack the knowledge of what they could encounter in... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering train ride discounts in an effort to increase Amtrak ridership.... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
JEFFERSON CITY – One new member of the Jefferson City Public Schools Board of Education views not breaking up current... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Changes coming to Missouri work zones
Changes coming to Missouri work zones
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will start using temporary rumble strips in high-traffic work zones to alert... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A spokeswoman for Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign says she raised roughly $3.9... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:50:32 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
COLUMBIA - As a health coach, I’m asked by clients “what is the healthiest oil to cook with?” The answer... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Weekly Wellness

Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
MACON - Macon Police said it responded to the 100 block of East Bourke Street Friday to assist the... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 11:22:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who led a $1 million methamphetamine ring... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens related to a 2015 extramarital... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 8:52:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
MOBERLY - The winter-like weather has plagued the midwest, causing nursery owners to close up shop at a time they... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:44:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
COLUMBIA - Are warmer temperatures in the Arctic behind mid-Missouri's rare April snow? According to Atmospheric Science MU Professor... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Administrators break ground on new music center
Administrators break ground on new music center
COLUMBIA -Administrators and donors broke ground Sunday for the MU School of Music's new music center. The construction site... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Daniel Boone Regional Library holds quilt exhibit
Daniel Boone Regional Library holds quilt exhibit
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library kicked off its 2018 Quilt Exhibit Sunday. The exhibit will showcase nearly... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
COLUMBIA - The Veterans of Foreign War held a wine-tasting fundraiser event on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds raised will be used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
COLUMBIA - MU Medical School Students, MU Health Workers and members of the community shaved their heads for a good... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 37°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 35°
3am 34°
4am 33°
5am 33°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:07a
Inside Edition
1:37a
Paid Program
2:07a
Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda
1:00a
Top 30
1:30a
Page Six TV
2:00a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
8:01p
Rise
9:00p
Chicago Med
7:00p
The Flash
8:00p
Black Lightning
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld