Facebook Puts Faces on Politicians
Mindy Miller, a member of College Republicans, uses it to see a different side of state politicians.
"It's a way for us to connect to them and see their views and how they stand on issues as well as how can you get involved," she explained.
Despite that information, some students said Facebook won't help raise low turnout among younger voters.
"Students here already have a disposition with whether or not they are going to vote," said student Brian Coalson. "What it will change is that students will be able to look up the different issues of each candidate and be able to make a clearer decision on who they want to vote for."
Although it may not raise voter turnout among Facebook users, it is a way to support candidates.
"We do want to be involved," said Miller. "We do want to connect with the candidates and be there encouraging them and supporting them, so I do think that Facebook does that for us."
Politicians also use their own Websites and blogs to connect with younger voters. You have to be a Facebook member to view candidate profiles and Campaign 2006 issues.
