facebook test
this is a facebook embed test
blah
blah
blah
blah
blah
blah
blah
blah
blah
<div id="fb-root"></div><script>(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));</script><div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/komu8/posts/10153785979212557" data-width="500"><div class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><blockquote cite="https://www.facebook.com/komu8/posts/10153785979212557"><p>MU football player Terry Beckner, Jr. is suspended indefinitely after being arrested on marijuana charges. Find out what happened during the arrest and what coach Barry Odom is saying about it:</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/komu8/">KOMU-TV</a> on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/komu8/posts/10153785979212557">Thursday, January 21, 2016</a></blockquote></div></div>
The Missouri state legislature is looking at a bill that would require voters to show photo identification at the polls. What kind of identification, if any, do you think should be required to vote?Posted by KOMU-TV on Thursday, January 21, 2016
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: