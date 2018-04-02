Fact check of Democratic ad calling Hawley 'irresponsible'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Democrats recently launched digital ads accusing potential Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley of being "financially irresponsible" as attorney general.

The ad claimed Hawley requested a $1 million increase for his office. It also says he's paying more staffers more money than his Democratic predecessor, Chris Koster.

The Attorney General's office did ask for about $995,000 more for this fiscal year. Hawley's office says about $700,000 of that was requested under Koster's administration, and $230,000 was requested under Hawley. Hawley later asked for less money and lawmakers ultimately cut the office budget compared to last fiscal year.

Hawley is paying 18 staffers at least $100,000 a year compared to 10 staffers under Koster. But Hawley also has cut the total number of staff in the office compared to Koster.