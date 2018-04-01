Failing Missouri Schools Should Pay for Transfers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri lawmakers are seeking to prevent an influx of students transferring out of failing schools after the Missouri Supreme Court partially sided with a group of St. Louis parents suing for free transfers to accredited schools.

Critics say the lawsuit could overcrowd suburban classrooms and bankrupt the St. Louis school system and the nearby Riverview Gardens district. About 72,000 school-age youths live in the two unaccredited districts.

The Missouri Supreme Court agreed last summer with the plaintiff parents that state law requires failing schools to pay for transfers to better schools. The high court sent the case back to a local court.

While the litigation continues, accredited districts are continuing to limit admission to students from unaccredited districts, and legislators are looking for ways to change the law.