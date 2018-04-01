Failing Schools Bill Speeds through Mo. Senate

JEFFERSON CITY - Legislation allowing state education officials to intervene more quickly in failing schools has cleared the Missouri Senate with no opposition.

A bill passed Thursday by the Senate would let the state act immediately when a district loses accreditation, instead of waiting for more than two years as required by current law.

The legislation would apply to any unaccredited district. But it's prompted primarily by the Kansas City School District, which lost accreditation in January 2012 but is not subject to state intervention until June 30, 2014.

Under the bill, the state Board of Education could prescribe conditions under which the local school board could continue to oversee an unaccredited district. Or it could set up a special administrative board.

The legislation now goes to the House.