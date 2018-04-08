Fair Shooting Could Be Linked to String of Local Shootings

COLUMBIA - Seven to ten deputies and four to eight explorers from the Boy Scouts of America program now patrol the Boone County fairgrounds following a shooting that occured Friday evening.

A shooter shot one man in the upper left leg, and officials took him to the hospital Friday night.

Only seven deputies were present at the time of shooting.

"Quite a bit of officers out here and deputies on the ground," deputy sheriff Ray Biggerstaff said. "We start about two in the afternoon and we go until after they close. We make a lot of walkthroughs. We have several deputies stationed at different events from the main grounds to the arena itself."

Columbia police believe the fair shooting is a continuation of the string of 'shots-fired' incidents that have occured over the past three months.

In the most recent cases police say the shootings are between two groups feuding for reasons police still need to determine.

Police have identified some of the individuals on one 'side' of the feud.

These are the same individuals responsible for last year's crime outbreak on quail drive.

If you have any information about these cases, police encourage you to call crime stoppers at 875-TIPS.