Fair St. Louis Kicks Off

2007

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Hundreds of workers are prepared downtown for the Fair St. Louis festivities that begin last night and run through this evening. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that workers installed 170 porta-potties and other amenities. Security preparations are extensive. Workers have put up 10,000 feet of fencing around the event's perimeter. The fair started at six p.m. last night and will end tonight after a Fourth of July fireworks display.