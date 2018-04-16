Fair St. Louis Moving From Arch Grounds in 2014
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Fair St. Louis won't be on the grounds of the Gateway Arch in 2014, and one possible alternative is Forest Park.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a $380 million renovation of the Arch area will be in full swing next July, forcing the popular Fourth of July event to move elsewhere. Fair St. Louis is July 4-6.
St. Louis parks director Gary Bess says he is planning for the fair to be at Forest Park. Officials with Mayor Francis Slay's office would not confirm the move.
Bess says Art Hill would be the central point for the fair.
Fair St. Louis spokeswoman Meg Shuff says organizers are evaluating alternatives. A formal announcement is expected in October.
