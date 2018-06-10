Fair St. Louis returning to Forest Park

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fair St. Louis will return to Forest Park for a third straight year in 2016.

Fair officials said Monday that the annual Independence Day celebration, one of the largest in the nation, will be July 2-4 on Art Hill.

Fair St. Louis relocated to Forest Park in 2014 due to renovation work on the grounds of the Gateway Arch. It isn't yet known how far along that renovation work will be by July.

More than 250,000 people attended Fair St. Louis this summer.