Fairview Among Top Ten Schools

The list includes those schools that had one of the ten highest average scores across the state in math and communication arts.

Libby Hoskins is doing something right in the classroom. She teaches fourth grade at Fairview Elementary School in Columbia and last year her students average MAP test scores were among the top ten across the state in both math and communication arts.

"The top ten list that we have is the top ten schools in various categories, like math and science, in all the grades, but it's the top ten schools that scored the highest in proficiency and advanced category of the MAP test," said Stan Johnson, Department of Education.

"We're always very pleased when we get the results from our tests and we do well. Our students are also very pleased with those scores, and so are our parents," said Ben Tilley, Fairview Elementary Principal.

The state recognized more than thirty mid-Missouri schools on the top ten lists. Columbia public schools led the way in mid-Missouri, making the list eight times- half of those being Fairview. But Hoskins doesn't take all the credit for high scores, s he says it was the work of many people.

"I think it's a combination of a lot of people's efforts. I think the kids are working together with the parents, and all the teachers are working together, and it's really a team effort," said Hoskins.

She tries not to put too much pressure on her students to perform well on the MAP test. Instead, she emphasizes effort. One of the ways that teachers at Fairview Elementary prepare their students for the MAP test is by having them sign a contract that says that all the students are going to try their best.

" Teachers at Fairview Elementary do some specific things to prepare for the state standardized testing, b ut the most important preparation happens during the students normal, every day routine," said Hoskins. "With our students we do some test preparation, but really our curriculum is very consistent with what they see on the MAP. On the MAP test they're asked to explain their thinking and show their thinking at a higher level, and that's pretty much consistent with what we do on a day to day basis."

Other mid-Missouri school districts who appeared on the top ten lists multiple times are Keyetesville, St. Elizabeth, Camdenton, Bucklin, Atlanta, and Moniteau.