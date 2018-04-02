Faith leaders, activists seek answers in police shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Faith leaders and protesters are calling for answers in the wake of a fatal police shooting in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that more than two dozen faith leaders and activists gathered Thursday morning to remember 15-year-old Jorevis Scruggs. Then, Thursday night, about 50 protesters gathered at the site of the shooting.

Police say Scruggs was shot by an officer Tuesday after pointing a gun at police. The officer who fired the shot is white. Scruggs was black.

The preliminary cause of death was a single shot to the back.

Police-involved shootings in the St. Louis region and across the nation have faced increased scrutiny since 18-year-old Michael Brown was fatally shot by a Ferguson officer in 2014.