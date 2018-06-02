Fake Bomb at Foreclosed Mo. Home Causes Scare

SUNSET HILLS (AP) - Residents of a suburban St. Louis neighborhood had to be evacuated for what turned out to be a fake bomb inside a foreclosed home. KMOV-TV reports that a bank representative called police after finding the item in the basement of the Sunset Hills home. Police say it appeared to be 10 sticks of dynamite and some kind of timer and detonator. Neighbors were evacuated while the St. Louis County bomb and arson squad investigated. Officers determined the suspicious item consisted of fake dynamite and an ordinary clock.