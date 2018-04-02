Fake Marine Pleads Guilty

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD - A local man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to illegally wearing a U.S. Marine Corps uniform and medals. Michael Paul Bramlett, 34, admitted he appeared publicly last December wearing a Marine Corps uniform and decorations, medals, badges and ribbons. Sentencing will be scheduled after a pre-sentence investigation is complete. Bramlett faces up to one year in federal prison without parole and a fine of up to $10,000. He served in the Navy for three months in 1989, but never served in the Marine Corps.