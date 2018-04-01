Fake Missouri Lawyer Gets 4-Month Sentence

CLAYTON (AP) - A man who falsely presented himself as a successful lawyer, millionaire entrepreneur and candidate for Missouri lieutenant governor is now an inmate.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 31-year-old Dustin Mitchell has been sentenced in St. Louis County to four months behind bars. He pleaded guilty to a theft charge relating to a $1,000 retainer fee he accepted in January while pretending to be a lawyer.

Mitchell also filed court documents in three other criminal cases. In one of them, while representing an Arnold man accused of attacking a hospital security guard, he persuaded a judge to reduce the man's bail and release the man from jail.

Mitchell's scheme imploded when he represented himself in a small claims suit and used a real lawyer's Missouri Bar number.