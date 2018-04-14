Fake pest control worker sentenced to 7 years in prison

FARMINGTON (AP) - An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for claiming to be a "bug guy" and stealing from several residences.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills reported that 26-year-old Justin Layne Burns, formerly of Farmington, was convicted of five counts of possession of a controlled substance. Five counts of first-degree burglary were dropped.

The investigation began in February after a Farmington woman complained that Burns entered her apartment after saying he was with A-1 Pest Control. She later found that prescription pills were missing.

Police in nearby Park Hills were already investigating Burns on similar accusations.