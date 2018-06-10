Falcon Fans Show Support at Home and Away

"We've got the radio going, and we just can't miss a word of it, so I'm going to leave it on while we're talking," said Ceil Heckman, owner of Ceil's Beauty Shop. "They want us to know that Blair Oaks is already being announced, so don't forget it."

Heckman usually just steps outside to catch the Blair Oaks score because her shop overlooks the Falcons' football stadium.

"Every few minutes, I stop and run over to the window to see if I could see something that was going on. We had the radio going. It's so exciting for Wardsville!" she explained.

Bernice Carnes's son Cody plays for the Falcons, so she went to the game in St. Louis. But, between plays, she updates Heckman and the other women in the shop by phone.

So, for this game, Heckman keeps her ears open, rather than just her eyes.