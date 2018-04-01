Fall Colors Likely Muted

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- The drought is taking the vibrance out of fall colors this year in southeast Missouri.



The Missouri Department of Conservation says the drought and the summer's heat wave stressed the trees.



That, coupled with the late April freeze, are working against bright colors.



The peak color time in southeast Missouri is usually the last week of October, but when trees are stressed that peak might come early.



