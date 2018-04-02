Fall Harvest Winds Down in Missouri

The Missouri Agricultural Statistics Service reports that farmers averaged 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork last week. The corn crop is 96% harvested, 18 days ahead of last year and five days ahead of average. Farmers are also moving ahead of schedule on the soybean harvest, with 91% of the crop harvested. More than 90% of the sorghum and cotton crops have also been cut, about three weeks ahead of last year for both. And 92% of the winter wheat crop is planted, about three weeks ahead of last year and more than two weeks ahead of average.