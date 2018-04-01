Fall Hunting Classics Coming to Bass Pro Shops

COLUMBIA - Bass Pro Shops in Columbia is looking forward to hunting season with its annual Fall Hunting Classics. The event will begin Friday and run through Aug. 21.

The store will hold hunting seminars, an ATV test drive and trade-ins for binoculars, scopes and bows in preparation for the beginning of hunting season. Bass Pro Shops Operations Manager Lisa Patterson said Thursday the store will donate equipment received through trade-ins to youth groups like Boy Scouts of America.

The Hunting Classics will also debut a "Next Generation Weekend" for younger participants. The weekend will include crafts, a paintball cage and hunting seminars.

Patterson said giving kids an opportunity to learn about hunting is important because it is a good way to spend time with the family outdoors. She also said while she cannot give out specific numbers, Bass Pro Shops has had a great year because economically speaking, people are staying closer to home during vacations, gear lasts for a long time, and people turn to the outdoors for fun.

Bow season will open Sept. 15 and rifle season will open Nov. 12.