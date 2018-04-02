Fall Weather Makes an Early Appearance in Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Cooler weather made an appearance in mid-Missouri Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures in the mid-seventies came as a surprise after the intense Missouri heat over the weekend. People of all ages came to Stephens Lake Park on Tuesday for some fun in the sun.

Kelly Vrbicek made the trip to the park with a friend and their children. She says the nice weather makes playing outside much more enjoyable, for her kids and for her.

"It feels amazing," she said, "Just to be able to be outside for more than ten minutes and wear jeans and long sleeves, and not be miserable has been great."

But Vrbiceko wonders how long the cool weather will last. MU Atmospheric Science Professor Dr. Patrick Market says mid-Missouri should expect cooler temperatures until the end of the week.

