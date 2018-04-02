Fallen firefighter Britt's family to receive award on his behalf

COLUMBIA - The late Columbia firefighter, Lt. Bruce Britt will posthumously receive the Dr. Edward H. Robb Boone County Public Servant of the Year Award Friday evening.

Britt's wife and daughter will accept the Robb award on his behalf from the Republican Central Committee at Friday's Boone County Lincoln Days event. Britt is remembered for his efforts in responding to a building collapse at the University Village apartments last year when he died.

Committee chair Rick Rowden is presenting the award to Britt's family.

"There is no greater sacrifice than that made by Lt. Bruce Britt and even though it has been a period of time, we are excited about keeping his memory alive," Rowden said. "There is no greater recipient than one who would give his life for others. It seemed unanimous and the right thing to do for this particular award."

The Robb award honors the service of an employee of any city, county or public entity in Boone County.

The award is named for Edward Robb who was the late presiding commissioner as well as a Boone County state representative.

The award is strictly non-partisan and nominations are made regardless of a recipient's political party.