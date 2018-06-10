Falling Farm Equipment Injures Teen

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The highway patrol says the auger fell off the truck yesterday on Missouri 33, six miles south of Maysville. The augur bounced off the ground before striking the windshield and roof of the car that Delayne Adamson, of Osborn, was driving. After the accident, his car went off the side of the road and through a fence. Adamson was hit by the auger, and was in critical condition. A passenger in the car was treated and released for minor injuries. The truck's driver was issued a summons for failure to secure a load.