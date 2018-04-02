False Alarm for New Warning Sirens

"I have to make the noise because we don't have sirens that go off in Cairo," she explained.

Wednesday was supposed to be the first time residents would hear their new warning system. But, Wilson said, "Nothing happened. Our sirens didn't go off."

The Moberly Police Department triggers sirens for Randolph County. They all worked except for two, including Cairo's. Crews will inspect broken sirens and fix them in the next few days.

"The tests are for us so we know that everything is operating properly in case there is an emergency, then we can notify the people," said Moberly Fire Chief Kenneth Brando.

Wilson hopes the next test in Cairo is successful.

"I've got kids, and kids to me is a major, big concern," she said, "and making sure they are safe."

The next test for the warning sirens will be on the first Wednesday of next month, Sept. 6.