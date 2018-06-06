False Amber Alert Upsets Linn

The latest occurred last Friday night in Linn, where authorities have charged Michael Bentley with falsely reporting an abduction. A friend of a neighbor said residents at Bentley's apartment complex want him to move.

"I wouldn't want him around my mom, if she lived in one of these complexes. You know, who knows what he'll do?"

The woman also said Bentley has a sword in his apartment and he used the weapon to frighten a visitor.

"He said, 'If you act up, I can cut you up in a split second.'"

Police Chief Richard Bray suspected Bentley made up the reported abduction when he changed his story during a second interview. Bray also said other witnesses did not support Bentley's description of a man abducting a teenage girl by forcing her into a vehicle.

The chief said the hoax wasted a lot in resources, including those of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the FBI and other police departments.

"Those same resources that would have been used on an Amber Alert, had there been a child actually missing, were used to clarify whether or not a child was missing, " said Bray.

Bentley stands by his original story of a kidnapped girl, but the police chief said no children are reported missing.