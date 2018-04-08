Families Enjoy End of Summer at the Bagnell Dam Strip

LAKE OZARK- While Labor Day weekend marked the unofficial end of summer, families enjoyed spending time at the Bagnell Dam Strip. Some families did bumper boats, others took part in the batting cages while one family made their own fun by selling their puppies.

Motel owner Kenneth Meritt said, "It wasn't a real great [Labor Day] weekend, there were a lot less travelers, I think this year than what we normally had, we've done okay but considering overall, not great."

According to the Lake of the Ozarks website "Bagnell Dam Strip is a famous shopping area in Lake of the Ozarks, known locally as "the strip".

"Well we came up to the lake just to hang out, we've always come to the Bagnell Dam Strip. We've just done that since I was eight," said tourist Nick Dyl.

After the holiday, businesses are expecting things to slow down even more.