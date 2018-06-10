Families Find New Homes

The university will close University Terrace next month. The apartments are home to more than 100 students and their families.

Things are quiet around the apartment complex because most residents have already moved out. The apartments are scheduled to be demolished, and some residents are excited for the change.

"I've been here ten years and I like it here but I need to change for the better," resident Li Ma said.

Like many others Ma raised her kids at University Terrace and says the move has been hard for her children.

"My last neighbor just moved out and we don't have a lot of friends to play with, but we are trying to play outside," Ma said.

Ma says the university owned apartments she is moving into either don't have playground equipment or it isn't in good condition. That makes the move even harder for her kids.

"We will be adding some additional playground equipment, trying to make sure. We are potentially exploring the concept of gardens which we do offer in our other facilities. So, but we are going to let that occur over a period of time, it's not going to be a rapid transformation," MU Director of Residential Life Frankie Minor said.

More than 50 percent of the residents are moving to other on-campus apartments. All of the families KOMU talked to said the university was very helpful in the moving process.

The apartments are being torn down to make way for a new University Hospital parking lot.