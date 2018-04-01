Families of children with disabilities hope proposed insurance bill will help

1 year 2 weeks 4 days ago Monday, March 13 2017 Mar 13, 2017 Monday, March 13, 2017 10:15:00 PM CDT March 13, 2017 in News
By: Justice Henderson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - From speech to occupational, behavioral and physical therapy and more, families who have members with developmental disabilities often spend multiple days each week in some type of therapy, and the costs add up.

Some insurance policies only cover up to 20 therapy sessions a year, while others refuse to cover any therapies for developmental disabilities.

This means that after 20 session in total, families are responsible for coming up with the remainder of the money to cover therapy costs on their own.

But some Missouri families are fed up and supporting a House bill that would make the insurance companies more responsible for their bills.

Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport and Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, are the bill's sponsors.

“I don’t have an immediate family with a disability. But long ago, I learned to put myself in other people’s shoes. I learned to empathize. That is why it was so important for me to back this,” Basye said.

Boone County Family Resources provides some services to families in Boone County.

It assesses families' needs and then provides financial help of up to $7,500 per year per family 

Robyn Kaufman, the executive director of the program, said she thinks that the legislation is important and would be very helpful to families.

“These therapy session, no matter what they are, help these children. We do what we can to assist these families, but more insurance coverage would definitely help them as well,” Kauffman said.

There are restrictions to the program's resources.

One major restriction is that students have to be enrolled in Columbia Public Schools.

This eliminates some of the families from getting resources because their children can’t function in public school settings.

One Columbia mother, Molly Myers has a son born without the middle part of his brain. He suffers from Partial Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum. She's had to deal with the public school mandate a couple of times.

“There were two years we didn’t qualify for the $7,500 because public school just wasn’t working for us,” Myers said.

Her son also attends a preschool on the University of Missouri’s campus.

That preschool is geared toward children with disabilities, but falls into the Boone County Family Resources' restrictions. Insurance also doesn't cover it, so her family pays $765 for fall and spring semesters. Summer is half priced. 

Another family, who has a son born with a genetic disorder, showed KOMU 8 News just what an out-of-pocket bill looks like.

“After we have run out of insurance visits and all our BCFR funds have been exhausted, we pay about $50 every time he must go to a speech therapy session,” Robyn Schelp said.

Kelly Stephens, a therapist who works on MU’s campus and works with several of these children, said therapy is important because it helps them in the long run.

“Children who get therapy before they are three years old have a better chance of not needing it when they are older. It helps with behavior and social skills. Some of these children have siblings and these therapies can help them better adapt to their environments,” Stephens said.

Janessa Gaughan has a 4-year-old daughter that was diagnosed with autism in September of 2016, and her family is in the beginning stages of figuring out what her daughter's process is going to look like. She is currently a stay-at-home mom and hopes the bills don't become so outrageous that she has to find a job outside the home.

Ashley Perkins has a son that was born with a heart defect. He has had an open-heart surgery and will have another in the coming months. She has to balance everyday life and taking care of her son.

Jacque Sample has spearheaded the effort to support the legislation. She has a son on the autism spectrum. Her son is 13, and struggles with behavioral issues. She also has another son who does not have disabilities, and, as a mother, she works to give both of her children enough of her time and attention.

The proposed bill has been assigned to the Senate Health and Pensions committee.

The organizers are still waiting for a House assignment.

Three other representatives have also co-sponsored the bill: Rep.Sarah Unsicker, D-St.Louis, and Cheri Reisch, R-Columbia and Martha Stevens, D-Columbia.

You can access the Boone County Family Resources annual report to see how the program allocates its money each year.

Below are various bills received by families of children with developmental disabilities showing possible out-of-pocket costs.

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
12pm 34°
1pm 35°
2pm 33°
3pm 32°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

11:00a
NHL Hockey
2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
11:30a
Paid Program
12:00p
Paid Program
12:30p
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy