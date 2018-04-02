Family and Friends Remember Elizabeth Olten

JEFFERSON CITY- More than forty people gathered at Elizabeth Olten's grave site on the two year anniversary of her death.

Family members said prayers, read poems and lit candles in Olten's honor. The family said its goal was to remember Olten and celebrate her life. Each person at the memorial service released a balloon for Olten, writing a personal message on the balloon before letting it go.

Family members said they will keep holding memorial services for Olten for years to come. Family friend, Pam Cafourek,thanked the community for helping the Olten family keep Elizabeth's memory alive. Cafourek also said the family has some special plans in the works to honor Elizabeth.

Teenager Alyssa Bustamante is accused of killing 9-year-old Olten two years ago. Bustamante is now in the Cole County jail, awaiting a January trial.