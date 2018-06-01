Family and Friends Remember MU Student Killed in Illinois

COLUMBIA- Family and friends mourned the death of Jarrett Mosby Monday after the Mizzou senior student was shot and killed in Madison, Ill. The business student was visiting family members for the holidays in Collinsville, Ill. and had plans to graduate in May.

Some MU students gathered to hold a vigil in Mosby's memory at the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center on the Univeristy of Missouri campus.

Classmate, Je'Von Adams-Walker grew up in the same neighborhood as Mosby. He said he was shocked when he heard the news.

"It was very heartbreaking to say the least, another African-American male from East Saint Louis that's down," said Adams-Walker.

Adams-Walker said it is an accomplishment to go to college for people growing up in his neighborhood.

"He was a very determined person. Coming from East Saint Louis, it's not common," said Adams-Walker.

Adams-Walker said Mosby once told him, "We're going to do what we need to do here and get on out and make something better of our lives and to deter statistics from being from East Saint Louis. I just wish he was able to still be here to live that out."

Jalen Mosby said his brother always looked out for their family.

"He was really like a selfless kind of person and everything he did was for someone else," said Mosby.

His brother also said Mosby took care of the family.

"It's just tough because none of us can imagine life without him," said Mosby.

Mosby's best friend, James Brown said he would be most remembered by his smile.

"The biggest thing that he's leaving behind is just the spirit that he had," said Brown.

Mosby was in the process of applying for internships and was considering graduate school.

"A lot of us don't come from the good and best places but we got to keep fighting and even though we made it this far, we got to keep fighting to make it further. We haven't really made it until we made it," said Brown.

Brown also said Mosby spent hours in the library and was focused on getting his degree in May.

"All he every talked about was that he was ready to graduate so that he could do what he had to do, make his money and take care of his family," Brown said.

Brown encourages MU students to walk across the stage in his memory when the seniors graduate this May.

Mosby was the oldest of four siblings and the father of a 6-year-old son.

His sister Lauryn said he was her biggest role model.

"He showed me and my siblings and nephew that we can go to college and do the opposite of what people expect. He showed us how to keep pushing toward our dreams no matter what happens. He was a piece of my heart," said Mosby's younger sister.

Arrangements have not been made yet.