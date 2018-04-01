Family displaced after home fire kills their 4 dogs

COLE COUNTY - A Cole County family with six children is getting assistance after a fire burned their basement and killed their four dogs.

According to the Cole County Fire Protection District, the fire began just before 3:30 p.m. near the hot tub in the basement of the family's home at 7624 Boise Brule in Henley. It took 15 volunteer firefighters 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The family's four dogs died from smoke inhalation.

Cole County Fire Protection District said there is no estimate on damages to the home. Investigators said there was no evidence of foul play.

The Red Cross is helping the family by providing essentials and shelter.