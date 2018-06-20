Family has Triplets... Again

AP-TripletsTimesTwoCORRE 05-03 0149 AP-Triplets Times Two CORRECTION (Stations: Please substitute the following for V0245, slugged Triplets Times Two, which moved at 1:45 p-m Eastern time. The new version CORRECTS name of hospital.) Babies make six for a New Jersey couple NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey family is growing fast. Rich and Sharon Fontana welcomed their second set of triplets into the world Monday at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. The Fontanas' other triplets are still in diapers. Danielle, David and Dylan are two years old. They're being joined by Alyssa, Evan and Eric. The family expects to go through about three dozen bottles and 40 diapers a day. The Fontanas say both sets of triplets were conceived without the benefit of medical help. Sharon Fontana says she's ready for motherhood times six. She says she doesn't have much choice.