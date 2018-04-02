Family members of Spence Jackson release statement

SPRINGFIELD - Spence Jackson's family members released a statement Tuesday following Jackson's apparent suicide.

Jeff Layman, spokesperson for Jackson's family members released this statement on their behalf:



"We would like to express our gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support we have received and to thank everyone for their thoughtful calls, letters, emails and posts on social media. Most importantly, we thank everyone for their continued prayers for Spence and our family. The comfort and strength your prayers are giving us mean more than you will ever know."



"Spence was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was a kind, caring and loyal person. Spence was passionate about his career and for the elected officials, candidates and causes he represented."

"As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family. We ask the media to give us time to mourn and make arrangements to remember Spence."



"We also encourage anyone who might need help to seek it and for anyone who might know someone who needs help to encourage them to find it."

Police found Jackson dead at his Jefferson City apartment Sunday after his mother reported not hearing from him. Police said the initial assessment of the scene indicated Jackson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Physical evidence at the scene did not indicate forced entry or a struggle, according to police.

Jackson was the spokesperson for state auditor Tom Schweich prior to Schweich committing suicide February 26.