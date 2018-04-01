Family Mourns Loss, Leaving One Surviving Family War Hero

BISMARCK (AP) - Don King of the southeast Missouri town of Bismarck is the last survivor of a family of war heroes.

King's father, Thomas King, served in World War I in Europe as a muleskinner in the quartermaster corps. He and his wife, Rosa, settled in Minimum, Missouri, and raised seven sons.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that all seven sons joined the military. Merle, Homer, Horace and Benjamin served in the Navy, and Cletus in the Army, during World War II. James joined the Army and turned 18 on Aug. 15, 1945 - the day the Japanese surrendered, ending the war. Don, the youngest, served in the Army during the Korean War.

Benjamin died recently, leaving Don as the lone survivor of the family.