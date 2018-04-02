Family of 10 Homeless After High Hill Fire

HIGH HILL - A family of 10 is homeless after their house burned down early Wednesday morning.

The family lived at the 900 block of Booneslick Rd in High Hill. The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. and Montgomery County Dispatch contacted the American Red Cross and requested assistance that morning. About 25 firefighters responded from the Jonesburg and New Florence Fire Protection Districts.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for the family to meet immediate emergency needs to purchase food, clothing, shoes and a temporary motel room. The family of ten includes six adults and four children.

The cause of the fire is unknown.