Family of 5 rescued from flooded Missouri roadway

PALMYRA (AP) - Authorities said three fishermen rescued a St. Louis area family after the driver of their vehicle got caught in a flooded roadway in northeast Missouri.

Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane told The Quincy Herald-Whig that an emergency call Sunday evening reported a car stuck on a Marion County road outside Palmrya.

He said the family of five was on top of their vehicle when three men fishing nearby saw them. He says the three men helped get the woman and four children to safety and none of the family required medical attention.

He says the nearby North River had flooded the road.