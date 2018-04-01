Family of Joplin Tornado Victim Sues Wal-Mart

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - The wife and daughter of man killed inside a Walmart store when a massive tornado hit Joplin are suing.

The Joplin Globe reported that the wrongful death lawsuit names as defendants Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and the store's manager. The case was transferred Friday to federal court. It initially was filed in Jasper County Circuit Court.

The suit alleges 62-year-old Stanley Kirk wasn't allowed to leave the store and was directed to an unsafe location. Court records say Kirk lived only three miles away, "or a seven-minute drive," in an area that was not hit by the May 2011 tornado. Three died at the Walmart.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said in a statement that the company stands behind its employees and how they handled the disaster.

The suit seeks unspecified damaged.