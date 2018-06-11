Family of man shot by St. Joseph police files lawsuit

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — The family of a St. Joseph man who was shot and killed by police contends in a lawsuit against the city that police used excessive force in the fatal confrontation.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Buchanan County Circuit Court by relatives of 27-year-old Jason Fanning, who was shot by police in February. It comes a week after the county prosecutor announced that St. Joseph police officer Justin Bever would not be charged in the shooting.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Fanning's family also contends police didn't adequately train or supervise the officer. The city, officer Bever and Police Chief Chris Connally are named in the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified actual and punitive damages.

An attorney for the city did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.