Family of Slain Mo. Man wants Charges in his Death

CAPE GIRARDEAU - The family of a slain Cape Girardeau man are upset that a prosecutor has decided not to file charges in his death.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle said he will not file charges against a man who stabbed Walter Scott Claar on July 3. He said the man was acting in self-defense, and state law allows the use of deadly force against someone who is committing a forcible felony.

But Claar's father, Eddie Claar, told The Southeast Missourian(http://bit.ly/nf8mAh) that his son was held and stabbed during the altercation. He also disputes reports that his son was beating the female victim when a man who was trying to get him out of the house struck him with a knife.

Claar died of his injuries four days later.