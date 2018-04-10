CLAYTON (AP) — The family of an 18-year-old man suspected of killing a St. Louis County police officer has issued a statement calling the teen a "lost soul."

Trenton Forster was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old officer Blake Snyder while Snyder was responding to a report of a disturbance. Forster's hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The Forster family issued a statement Friday apologizing to Snyder's family, and said they can't believe Trenton Forster "would do something like this."

The suspect's father, Bill Forster, told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch his son has struggled with drug addiction since shortly after he sustained a head injury in car accident a few years ago.

Bill Forster also said he put his son in drug rehab programs that didn't seem to work.