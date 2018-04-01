Family of WWI Major Gets Lost Medals Back
FESTUS (AP) - Nearly a century after Maj. Ernest Slusher of Missouri earned two medals for bravery during World War I, his family is getting them back.
Missouri State Treasurer Clint Zweifel (ZWY'-ful) is scheduled to be in the St. Louis-area town of Festus Thursday to return the Distinguished Service Cross and Croix de Guerre (KRWAH'-duh-gerr) to Margaret Means, a relative of Slusher.
The medals had been turned over in a safe deposit box as unclaimed property to Zweifel's office. It wasn't clear when Slusher lost them. He died in Kansas City, Mo., in 1957.
A Missouri bill passed in 2010 allowed them to be displayed at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. Means claimed them after learning about the medals through news coverage.
