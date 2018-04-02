Family Raises Money for Reward in Jogger's Death

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - The family of a Kansas City area man shot to death while he was jogging held a fundraiser to boost the reward for information in the death.

KCTV reports that the family of 60-year-old Harry Stone held the fundraiser Saturday. Police say Stone was shot May 13 in an apparently random act of violence as he jogged. Police are looking for a dark, four-door car with at least two occupants that fled the scene.

Stone's family held an auction and concert Saturday night in Higginsville, raising about $3,000. The Crime Stoppers reward is currently $10,000, but the family is hoping the benefit and previous events will add to the total.