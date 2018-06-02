Family to Match $50,000 in Joplin Donations

COLUMBIA - An anonymous mid-Missouri family pledged to match up to $50,000 in donations to the Joplin relief efforts made through the Heart of Missouri United Way. Starting today the family will match all donations dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000.

"They feel this is very close to home," said Emily Eldridge, senior vice president of Pure who works with the United Way. Eldridge said 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to those who need it in Joplin, MO.

People who wish to have their donations matched by this family can do so by texting JOPLIN to 864833, calling 573-443-4523 or online at www.uwheartmo.org.