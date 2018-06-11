Family Turns to Internet in Search of Missing Woman

DE SOTO (AP) - Life hasn't been the same for Hubert and Bertha Propst since their daughter, Amanda Jones, vanished nearly two years ago. It has affected their health and faith in others, but they aren't without hope. The couple, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, have created a page "Finding Amanda Jones" on the popular web site myspace.com in hopes someone will post clues to her whereabouts. Jones disappeared in August 2005, when she was 26 and nine months pregnant. Her car and purse were found at the Hillsboro Civic Center where she was going to meet the man she believed was the father of her unborn son. The man says he left Jones at the civic center. No one has reported seeing Jones since, or been charged in her disappearance.