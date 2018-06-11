Family Upset Over Lack of Information About Kidnapped Man

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Family members of a Kansas City man kidnapped in Iraq more than four months ago are going public with their frustration. The family of John Roy Young say they are not able to get information from the government or the man's employer about his status. The Young, four other Americans and an Austrian were kidnapped November 16 in southern Iraq when their truck convoy was ambushed. He worked for Crescent Security Group. Now, they say families of the kidnapped contractors to take matters into their own hands. A friend of one of the other kidnapped contractors left the United States yesterday for Kuwait, where he hopes to contact the kidnappers and begin negotiations to free the five. The State Department says it can't give out information on the hostages.