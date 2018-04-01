Family with long history running carnivals could bid farewell

BOONVILLE - The Boonville Heritage Days is going on this weekend with the same carnival operator it's had for the last 28 years, but that could soon change according to people behind the event.

The Jones family of Jones & Company Carnival said declining revenue could mean they won't run the carnival at Boonville Heritage Days after this year.

The Jones' make a lifestyle on the road for six months every year when they travel around Kansas, Missouri and Iowa, running carnivals week after week.

"We say, 'We own a carnival,' and they usually look at us like we're crazy," said Alexa Jones, the youngest of three generations running the business.

"We have thirty employees," she said. "It's very stressful work, though."

The Jones' carnival is just one of many events at Boonville Heritage Days. The annual event also plays host to a quilt show, art show, dog pageant, a parade, beer and wine gardens, and other activities.

"It brings the community together," said Laura Wax, executive director of Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

"Most of the things are free," Wax said. "There's no charge for the quilt show, the art show, the car show."

There is a $5 charge to get into the beer garden. All proceeds from that go to the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1022.

Events Friday were set to start at 9:00 am. Boonville Heritage Days runs through Sunday, June 24.