Famous Police Dog Dies in O'Fallon

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

O'FALLON - A retired O'Fallon police dog that was once the nation's top law enforcement canine has died. Ordi died last Friday, days before he would have turned 11. He had irreversible vision loss, and finally retired in July 2005. The German shepherd appeared at 300 public demonstrations and won top awards over the years. In 2001 he tracked and apprehended a car thief in St. Peters. In October 2003, the American Kennel Club named Ordi the nation's top law enforcement dog. He was featured on the cable TV show, "Animal Planet," in 2004.