Fan: No Regrets About Returning Game 6 Homer Ball

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An Illinois man who feels financially secure says he has no regrets about giving back and not selling David Freese's historic, walk-off home run ball that lifted the world champion St. Louis Cardinals into Game 7 of the World Series.

Thirty-nine-year-old radiologist Dave Huyette of Maryville, Ill., says he never gave much thought about profiting from the ball that decided Thursday night's Game 6. The Cardinals sealed the series the next night for their 11th championship.

Huyette says keeping it could have made him appear greedy and that returning it was "the honorable thing to do."

Huyette did get some goodies for his sportsmanship, including an autographed bat, a baseball signed by the Cardinals and a picture with Freese.